Share:

GB was liberated in 1947 with out any help of foreign pow-- er. It was a self-driven force which created a history. But it is unfortunate that after 75 years, the fate of GB is hanging like suspension bridge without any base. PPP gave a set up through ordinance but there is no legal cover.

The situation has created a sense of deprivation which is deepening day by day. It is high time to realise the gravity of the situation and come up with provincial set up with legal base and restore state subject in GB. SHAKIR H SHAMIM, Skardu.