ISLAMABAD - Renowned scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani on Monday issued a Fatwa (decree) that any armed activity against state of Pakistan was a ‘rebellion’, which was ‘haram’ and proscribed according to the Islamic law. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were fighting against the Pakistan Army and were involved in anti-state activities, were “rebels”, he said while virtually addressing the Paigham-e-Pakistan National Conference on ‘Countering Violent extremism, Radicalism and Hate Speech, organized by the International Islamic University, Islamabad here at its Faisal Masjid Campus. The decree was also unanimously adopted by the Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought present in the conference. Mufti Taqi Usmani said during his meetings in Kabul while heading a delegation, the Afghan Taliban also expressed their resentment against the TTP elements were were carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“Fighting against national security agencies and carrying out anti-state activities come under mutiny and it has nothing to do with Jihad,” he added. Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said the sad incident of Army Public School had united the entire nation on one platform to cope with the menace of terrorism. With the help of Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars, he said, the government evolved a unified policy in the shape of “Paigham-e-Pakistan” to bridge the communication gap and remove the religious differences for peace and tranquility in the country. He proposed that the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ should be given a constitutional cover by the parliament so that it should be implemented at the grassroots level. Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle east Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said political instability was one of the main factors causing economic meltdown in the country.

He urged the media to play a responsible role and avoid publishing or broadcasting fake news because it severely affected the business activities. He said there were certain elements who wanted to create chaos but the Ulema and Mashaykh had renewed their pledge to foil the nefarious designs of enemy against the peace and security. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said the “Paighame-Pakistan” had united the nation and it was playing a constructive role in the country’s development and prosperity. The Ulema and Mashaykh stood with the Pakistan Army and other security agencies, and they were countering the enemy’s agenda, he added. Former religious affairs minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi said they had to make collective efforts to net the “masterminds”.