ISLAMABAD - Turkish and Saudi delegation has shown keen interest to make massive investments in the Gwadar Free Zone with tax holidays.

Ahmad Emran Ayubi, representing the Turkish delegation, along with Pak-Saudi Business Chamber official Sohial Siddiqui, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry official Adeeba Sheikh and Pakistan Transport Council President Tanveer Ahmed met high-ups of COPHC, traders, businessmen and marketers in Gwadar.

The delegation aspired to establish warehouses in Gwadar Free Zone, dubbing it more cost-effective, commercially prolific and productive. “As of now, Turkish companies utilize the port and zone facilities in Jabel Ali, UAE.

Since Jabel Ali is expensive and congested, companies desire their trade in Gwadar. From here onward, the supply of the products which includes tyres, automotive parts and batteries will be shipped to markets in Central Asia, South Asia and Middle East,” Ahmad Emran Ayubi said.

Gwadar warehousing offers storage services with complete inventory management through modern IT-based WMS that meets the demand of customers like FIFO, LIFO, FEFO and LEFO; Batch/Lot expiry control and ABC analysis. It’s bonded Warehousing Services also offer storage spaces for custom bonded cargo.

A GPA official said that Gwadar Free Zone Phase-II is fully capable of meeting Pakistan Vision 2025 which seeks to enhance the modern warehouse industry embedded with national transportation infrastructure and logistics system.

Establishing industrial parks and developing SEZs along the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will strengthen warehouse networks the transportation network and the logistics infrastructure, he added.

“Road freight contributed over 90% of the goods transported by land. Rail freight is likely to gain a share due to modernization and expansion with ML-1.

“High priority is given to road, rail, sea and air network development. Private sector participation in logistics infrastructure development has already gained momentum, and transportation and warehousing are likely to lead logistics industry growth during 2023– 2025,” he added.

After Gwadar New International Airport, a CAA official said that Pakistan’s international freight forwarding industry will enter into a brand new chapter of growth.

The international freight forwarding industry is the largest contributor to Pakistan’s GDP in the service sector. The importance of the industry lies in managing the logistics of the country’s international trade.

The services provided by international freight forwarding companies facilitate exports and imports on large scale. Gwadar trader Imtiaz Gul who deals with services of warehouse and logistic told Gwadar Pro that Gwadar is becoming hub of warehouse services, freight forwarding and logistics industry that plays a vital role in the overall economy of Pakistan.

“Logistics Service Providers assist trade in all processes including sea freight, air freight, custom clearance, warehousing, road transportation, rail transportation, packaging, warehousing and other allied value added services,” he added.