KARACHI - At least two people were injured during a firing incident at Karachi City Court on Monday

. According to the police, the incident occurred on the premises of the court where an unidentified man started indiscriminate firing. As a result, two people sustained bullet injuries. Following this, the suspect has been arrested by the police. As per the initial report, the firing was based on personal enmity, however, further investigation is underway.

CUSTOMS FOIL SAUDI CURRENCY SMUGGLING BID AT KARACHI AIRPORT

Customs officials have foiled the bid to smuggle Saudi currency at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Monday.

As per Customs Collector Karachi Airport, Nadeem Memon, a passenger named Gul Hassan was traveling to Saudi Arabia with 100,000 Saudi Riyals.The currency was concealed in the bag he was carrying. In April, last year, Customs officials had foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger who was traveling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the fight.