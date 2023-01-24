Share:

LAHORE - The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has introduced a new admission policy, students will now be able to register for the UET entry test on a first-year basis. According to a spokesperson of the university, on payment of Rs 1800 tokens can be obtained through HBL Online Banking and HBL KONNECT until March 03, 2023. For admissions in non E-CAT programmes, the token can be obtained by Feb­ruary 13 on payment of Rs 2,000. All Pakistani students who have passed or are about to take the Intermediate exams will be allowed to sit in E-CAT 2023. However, candidates who do not appear in the UET entrance test will not be eligible for admission in the undergraduate programs of any government and private sector engineering institution. The Entry Tests will be held from March 13 to 17, 2023 while results will be announced on March 24, 2023. The last date for registration of UET Entry test (ECAT-23), for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes across Punjab, is March 3, 2023.

TUBE-WELLS BEING OPERATED ON GENERATORS: WASA MD

Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Di­rector Ghufran Ahmad on Monday visited dif­ferent areas in the city and reviewed the ongo­ing situation due to power outage. According to WASA sources here, as per the direction of MD water tube-wells were being operated on generators in different areas. Ghufran Ahmad also issued directives to ensure provision of water through tankers. The MD directed all the directors to visit different areas and keep an eye on the situation.