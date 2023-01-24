Share:

LAHORE - In a late-night development, the federal government appointed Zahid Akhtar Zaman as Punjab Chief Secretary. He has replaced Abdullah Sumbal who has been asked to report to the Establishment division. Zahid Akhtar is a grade 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service currently serving under the Punjab government as Senior Member Board of Revenue. The name of Syed Ali Murtaza a grade 21 officer currently posted as an OSD was also under consideration for posting as chief secretary. Also, Dr Usman Anwar has been appointed as new IG Punjab. Dr Usman has served in FIA and Punjab’s special branch on key posts. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has been transferred and asked to report to the Establishment Division for further orders.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana has been posted as CCPO Lahore for the second time while Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been transferred and ordered to report to S&GAD for further orders. Kamyana has already served in this position during the brief stint of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister last year. More reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy is on the cards following the appointment of caretaker Punjab chief minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi who took charge of his office on Monday afternoon.

Additional Chief Secretary Asadullah Khan and Commissioner Lahore division Amir Jan are most likely to be repatriated to the federal government. Meanwhile, Mohammad Khan Bhatti, Principal Secretary to former Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has been sent back to Punjab Assembly. He was working on deputation in the chief minister’s secretariat. Separately, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi reached the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday using his own vehicle sans protocol.

An introductory session was held wherein he met the officers at the CM secretariat. Also, the caretaker chief minister took notice of hooliganism of prisoners in Gujrat jail and directed the commissioner and RPO Gujrat to immediately reach the jail. Every possible step should be taken to overcome the unrest unleashed by prisoners and legal action be initiated after identifying the culprits, he further directed.