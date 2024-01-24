161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said on Tuesday that 161 polling stations have been declared sensitive out a total of 1226 and polling staff have completed train­ing in district Muzaffargarh.

He said that all the arrangements have been finalized to hold the Feb­ruary 8 general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Presiding over a meeting with returning officers (ROs) and assis­tant returning officers (AROs) in his capacity as District Returning Officer (DRO), DC said that all the election-related activities includ­ing training of polling staff were held peacefully. He said that ar­rangements were finalized in the light of instructions from the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the code of conduct of the ECP to hold the February 8 general elections.

District Election Commissioner (DEC) Muhammad Aslam said that all administrative and election offi­cials performed duty like a team to complete arrangements well ahead of the polling day. He said that ROs, AROs and monitoring officers would be provided security.

He said that an election in district Muzaffargarh would be held for four (4) National Assembly and eight (8) Provincial Assembly seats. He added that 1226 polling stations compris­ing 3470 polling booths have been set up and 161 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

ADCR Ms. Abida Fareed, ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, and AC Nasir Shahzad Dogar besides ROs and AROs of all the NA and PA con­stituencies were present.

Meanwhile, ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Cheena held a meeting with the candidates and briefed them on the code of conduct issued by ECP for upcoming general elections scheduled next month.