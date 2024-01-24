7th Commissioner Karachi Basketball event starts today

LAHORE - The 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament will commence today (Wednesday) at Inter­national Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced that the tourna­ment’s inauguration will be led by Deputy Commissioner South, Captain (R) Altaf Hus­sain Sario at 8:30 pm, and Tehmina Asif, a member of the POA Environment Commis­sion, will open the girls’ event at 1:00 pm. This year’s tourna­ment will feature a total of 24 teams, with 12 teams each in the girls and boys categories. The girls’ final is scheduled for January 27 at 3:00 pm, while the boys’ final is set for January 31 at 8:00 pm. Com­missioner Karachi Muham­mad Saleem Rajput will honor the final with his presence as the chief guest. AC Arambagh and Tournament Committee Chairman Nida Saman have appointed a team of seasoned organizers and technical of­ficials that includes Saeeda Iftikhar as chief organiser for the girls’ event, with Zaima Khatun as organising secre­tary. Nusrat Afzal will over­see the technical aspects of the boys’ event. Mukhtar Kar M Nawaz and Ashraf Yahya have been appointed as chief organiser and organising sec­retary, respectively.