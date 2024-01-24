7th Commissioner Karachi Basketball event starts today

LAHORE - The 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament will commence today (Wednesday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced that the tournament’s inauguration will be led by Deputy Commissioner South, Captain (R) Altaf Hussain Sario at 8:30 pm, and Tehmina Asif, a member of the POA Environment Commission, will open the girls’ event at 1:00 pm. This year’s tournament will feature a total of 24 teams, with 12 teams each in the girls and boys categories. The girls’ final is scheduled for January 27 at 3:00 pm, while the boys’ final is set for January 31 at 8:00 pm. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput will honor the final with his presence as the chief guest. AC Arambagh and Tournament Committee Chairman Nida Saman have appointed a team of seasoned organizers and technical officials that includes Saeeda Iftikhar as chief organiser for the girls’ event, with Zaima Khatun as organising secretary. Nusrat Afzal will oversee the technical aspects of the boys’ event. Mukhtar Kar M Nawaz and Ashraf Yahya have been appointed as chief organiser and organising secretary, respectively.