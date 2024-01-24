9th Deaf Reach Golf Tournament in support of deaf education

KARACHI - Deaf Reach hosted its 9th Annual Golf Tournament at the DHA Coun­try and Golf Club (DACGC) in Kara­chi on January 21, 2024.

180 golf enthusiasts, with a to­tal of 45 flights, teed off to sup­port the cause of deaf education, with the generous sponsorship of KFC Pakistan as the tourna­ment’s platinum sponsor, making it the biggest shotgun start tour­nament ever witnessed at the DACGC. The golfers’ community wholeheartedly came together to support this noble cause and enthusiastically participated in the tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go towards supporting the education and skills training of deaf children enrolled in the eight deaf reach schools and colleges across Paki­stan. Notable gold sponsors for the tournament included Dubai Islamic Bank, Engro, Habib Met­ro Bank, IGI Life, Jubilee Insur­ance, and Pakistan Cables.Bank Alfalah, Alfalah Investments, and Emkay Lines extended their sup­port as silver sponsors. The win­ning team of the tournament was Team Mavericks, with Nadeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Qasim, Hamza Ghani, and Omar Intesar as part of the winning team.