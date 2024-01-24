9th Deaf Reach Golf Tournament in support of deaf education

KARACHI - Deaf Reach hosted its 9th Annual Golf Tournament at the DHA Country and Golf Club (DACGC) in Karachi on January 21, 2024.
180 golf enthusiasts, with a total of 45 flights, teed off to support the cause of deaf education, with the generous sponsorship of KFC Pakistan as the tournament’s platinum sponsor, making it the biggest shotgun start tournament ever witnessed at the DACGC. The golfers’ community wholeheartedly came together to support this noble cause and enthusiastically participated in the tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go towards supporting the education and skills training of deaf children enrolled in the eight deaf reach schools and colleges across Pakistan. Notable gold sponsors for the tournament included Dubai Islamic Bank, Engro, Habib Metro Bank, IGI Life, Jubilee Insurance, and Pakistan Cables.Bank Alfalah, Alfalah Investments, and Emkay Lines extended their support as silver sponsors. The winning team of the tournament was Team Mavericks, with Nadeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Qasim, Hamza Ghani, and Omar Intesar as part of the winning team.