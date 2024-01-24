Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Abandoned Singapore mall becomes unlikely art haven

Agencies
January 24, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

SINGAPORE  -  In Singapore, where graffiti is banned, young creatives have taken over an abandoned mall, spray painting colourful mu­rals and holding art workshops to bring the space back to life. Around half a century old, Peace Centre is scheduled to face the wrecking ball later this year, but fans say it has provided a rare space for self-expression. Permission from authorities is required for any kind of street art in the Southeast Asian country. In August last year, PlayPan, an initiative co-founded by entrepreneur Gary Hong, convinced developers to post­pone the mall’s demolition. The answer the initiative’s back­ers received was that they could go ahead and use the space for “a social experiment to bring (the) community together”, Hong told AFP. They were given the space to host perfor­mances and workshops for several months, allowing artists, students, charities and small businesses to set up shop for free or at heavily discounted rates. The eclectic mix of pop-up stores, art tours and musical performances has transformed the once lacklustre mall into an unexpected art haven. At the end of January, however, the mall will close definitively, bringing an end to the art project. Peace Centre was once a popular mall but lost its shine to glitzier shopping centres that mushroomed over recent years. In the last two decades it was mostly known for its printing shops and seedy karaoke lounges.

IHC records statements of record keepers of DC, Superintendent Central Jail Rwp

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024