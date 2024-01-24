Activities resume at Torkham Border

PESHAWAR - After an elev­en-day suspension, the Torkham border with Af­ghanistan reopened for export and import trans­portation on Tuesday. Pa­kistani officials had ini­tially restricted entry for drivers lacking proper vi­sas and passports on Jan­uary 12. The heavy rush of vehicles had significantly slowed traffic movement.

In response to the Af­ghan government’s re­quest, Pakistan eased the visa policy, allowing entry for Pakistan-bound driv­ers following the previ­ous procedure. A customs official at the border con­veyed that the govern­ment now requires driv­ers to obtain a visa and renew their passport by March 31, 2024.