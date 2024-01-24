Activities resume at Torkham Border

PESHAWAR - After an eleven-day suspension, the Torkham border with Afghanistan reopened for export and import transportation on Tuesday. Pakistani officials had initially restricted entry for drivers lacking proper visas and passports on January 12. The heavy rush of vehicles had significantly slowed traffic movement.
In response to the Afghan government’s request, Pakistan eased the visa policy, allowing entry for Pakistan-bound drivers following the previous procedure. A customs official at the border conveyed that the government now requires drivers to obtain a visa and renew their passport by March 31, 2024.