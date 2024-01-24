Wednesday, January 24, 2024
ADC-II issues notice to Sher Muhammad Rind over code of conduct violation

Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   Additional Commis­sioner-ll District Monitoring Officer of District Shaheed Benazirabad has issued no­tice to candidate Sher Mu­hammad Rind contesting for the National Assembly seat from Nawabshah. The no­tice was issued under Section 234(3) of the Election Act 2017. The notice states that the monitoring team of Sha­heed Benazirabad has report­ed that the said candidate has made an abuse/threat speech for other candidates, which is against the Code of Conduct of the Election Rules of the Election Act 2017. The Assistant Commissioner-II District Monitoring Officer has directed the candidate to appear in person or through council to explain his posi­tion for violating the code of conduct and directions is­sued by the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan before the Additional Commissioner-ll /Chief Monitoring Officer SBA on 25-01-2024 at 3pm.

