Alliance Progress

In a series of high-level meetings between China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Pakistan’s top leadership, the enduring commitment of both nations to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been reaffirmed. The recent meetings not only showcased the significance of CPEC but also highlighted the broad spectrum of cooperation between the two countries, extend­ing beyond economic partnerships. Discussions held between the Chinese FM and President Arif Alvi, Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar, COAS General Asim Munir, and FM Jalil Abbas Jilani, emphasised the strategic importance of CPEC in Pakistan’s development.

President Alvi, acknowledging China’s unwavering support, empha­sised how CPEC projects have significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economic development and energy needs, recognising the crucial role of Chinese support in the next phase for industrial development. PM Kakar echoed the President’s commitment, emphasising upon the im­portance of timely completion of ongoing CPEC projects and the pivot­al role these projects play in Pakistan’s economic stability and growth. The scope of cooperation between Pakistan and China extends be­yond economics, as highlighted in discussions on information tech­nology, agriculture, and human resource development. Both countries expressed a desire for enhanced collaboration in these areas for their mutual benefit. This comprehensive approach reflects a commitment to long-term, multifaceted partnerships that extend beyond the tradi­tional bounds of economic cooperation.

Additionally, the reaffirmation of the all-weather strategic coop­erative partnership between the two nations signifies the depth of their bilateral relations. Vice Foreign Minister Sun expressed Chi­na’s satisfaction with the security arrangements for CPEC projects during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Munir.

As we move forward, it is essential for both nations to build on this foundation of trust and collaboration. Continued efforts to ensure the timely completion of CPEC projects, coupled with a focus on ex­panding cooperation into diverse sectors, will further solidify the ro­bust relationship between Pakistan and China. The success of CPEC is not just a shared economic goal but a testament to the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between these two nations, serving as a reflection of their vision of progress and prosperity.