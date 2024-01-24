Wednesday, January 24, 2024
As polls near, ECP freezes uplift funds for LGs

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  As the general elections are about two weeks away, the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday froze develop­ment funds of local governments.

In its notification, the election body mentioned that the role and duty of the Commission is to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country. Ac­cording to the notifica­tion, it directed to take all necessary steps to pre­vent local government in­stitutions and canton­ment boards from taking any such action which amounted to “influenc­ing” the results of the polls. The commission says that it was also nec­essary to provide a lev­el playing field for politi­cal parties and contesting candidates. It further di­rected not to announce or execute any kind of de­velopment schemes, ex­cept those which were approved before the elec­tion schedule was an­nounced on December 15. Meanwhile, the com­mission also asked all candidates to follow code of conduct and must cul­minate its election cam­paign two days before the polls, as otherwise action will be taken against the candidate.

