As polls near, ECP freezes uplift funds for LGs

ISLAMABAD - As the general elections are about two weeks away, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday froze development funds of local governments.
In its notification, the election body mentioned that the role and duty of the Commission is to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country. According to the notification, it directed to take all necessary steps to prevent local government institutions and cantonment boards from taking any such action which amounted to “influencing” the results of the polls. The commission says that it was also necessary to provide a level playing field for political parties and contesting candidates. It further directed not to announce or execute any kind of development schemes, except those which were approved before the election schedule was announced on December 15. Meanwhile, the commission also asked all candidates to follow code of conduct and must culminate its election campaign two days before the polls, as otherwise action will be taken against the candidate.