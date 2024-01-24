Aseefa takes charge of Bilawal’s election campaign in NA 127

PPP considers problems of the people like its own.

LAHORE - AseefaBhutto has assumed the charge of her brother Bilawal Bhutto’s elec­tion campaign in the crucial Lahore’s National assembly NA-127, while Bi­lawalvisit different constituencies to rally support for his party’s nominated candidates. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, while addressing party workers in Arab Society, Bahar Colony, KotLakh­pat and members of the Clifton Com­mittee said that on February 8, the people of Lahore will seal the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party by stamp­ing the symbol of the arrow. If given opportunity, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will build three mil­lion houses for the people, following the footsteps of Quaid-e-Awam Sha­heed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, she said.

She said the PPP was the only politi­cal party that gave houses to the poor, while other parties snatched them. Aseefa added that upon being elect­ed as the PM, Chairman Bilawal will double the salaries of the employees within five years. Prosperity will come to farmers, labourers and the youth. The Benazir Income Support Program will be expanded so that the women of the country can be empowered and gain financial independence. Aseefa said the people of Lahore should uti­lise their right to vote for country’s de­velopment and people’s betterment. She said free treatment of the public and treatment facilities for children through the NICVD all over Pakistan are part of the PPP’s manifesto.

Aseefa said that the PPP considers the problems of the people like its own. The people have always stood by the party in its joys and sorrows. At a time when the country was com­bating historic, catastrophic floods, Bilawal is the only leader who is standing with his people. She said that the nation will work unitedly with its party, the PPP, to make Paki­stan prosperous. “With passion and determination, no one can stop us from progressing,” she added.