Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ATC summons Adiala Jail superintendent on contempt plea by Sheikh Rashid's lawyer

ATC summons Adiala Jail superintendent on contempt plea by Sheikh Rashid's lawyer
Web Desk
1:01 PM | January 24, 2024
National

 An anti-terrorism court has issued contempt of court notice to the Adiala Jail superintendent during the hearing of a case of AML chief Sheikh Rashid's alleged involvement in May 9 riots. 

ATC judge Malik Ijaz Asif heard the case of the former interior minister's alleged role in violence. 

Sheikh Rashid's counsel had filed the petition seeking contempt against the jail administration for not allowing him to meet his client. 

During the hearing, the court ordered the Adiala Jail superintendent to appear in court on Jan 26 and also ordered the jail administration to present medical examination report of Sheikh Rashid. 

Meanwhile, the court has summoned the investigation officers within two hours during the hearing of the plea for Sheikh Rashid's bail in the riots case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024