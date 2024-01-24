Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Barry’s win 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup opener

Barry’s win 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup opener
Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Alfalah Investment and Abhi In­vestment, commenced with an electrifying start as Barry’s Polo clinched a decisive 8-5 victory against Master Paints/Newage Cables at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. 

As reported by Major Ali Taimur (R), Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, the tournament features seven top-tier teams competing in the season’s final eight-goal event. These teams are divided into two groups, with Pool A com­prising Diamond Paints, Barry’s Polo, and Master Paints/Newage Cables, and Pool B hosting FG/ Din Polo, DS Polo, Rijas/Master Paints, and BN Polo. 

In the spirited opening match, Barry’s Polo showcased remark­able skill and teamwork. Raja Mi­kael Sami led the charge with an exceptional performance, scor­ing six goals. Teammates Saim Abbas and Nafees Barry also contributed to the victory with one goal each. 

Expert encourages citizens to wear masks, boost immune systemto prevent spreadof pneumonia

Despite a valiant effort from Master Paints/Newage Cables, where Hamza Mawaz Khan delivered an impressive four goals and Ahmed Zubair Butt added one, they fell short against the dominant play of Barry’s Polo. The match was expertly overseen by field um­pires AmirrezaBehboudi and Mumtaz Abbas Khan. 

The 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup is set to continue with three crucial matches slated for Wednesday, promising more thrilling polo action.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024