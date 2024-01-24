Barry’s win 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup opener

LAHORE - The 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Alfalah Investment and Abhi In­vestment, commenced with an electrifying start as Barry’s Polo clinched a decisive 8-5 victory against Master Paints/Newage Cables at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

As reported by Major Ali Taimur (R), Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, the tournament features seven top-tier teams competing in the season’s final eight-goal event. These teams are divided into two groups, with Pool A com­prising Diamond Paints, Barry’s Polo, and Master Paints/Newage Cables, and Pool B hosting FG/ Din Polo, DS Polo, Rijas/Master Paints, and BN Polo.

In the spirited opening match, Barry’s Polo showcased remark­able skill and teamwork. Raja Mi­kael Sami led the charge with an exceptional performance, scor­ing six goals. Teammates Saim Abbas and Nafees Barry also contributed to the victory with one goal each.

Despite a valiant effort from Master Paints/Newage Cables, where Hamza Mawaz Khan delivered an impressive four goals and Ahmed Zubair Butt added one, they fell short against the dominant play of Barry’s Polo. The match was expertly overseen by field um­pires AmirrezaBehboudi and Mumtaz Abbas Khan.

The 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup is set to continue with three crucial matches slated for Wednesday, promising more thrilling polo action.