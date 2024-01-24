CCP committed to foster competition in all spheres of economic, commercial activities

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) ex­tends its support to the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) encouraging a self-regulatory mechanism that ensures compliance with the Competition Law by the PAS member organizations in their marketing practices. PAS membership comprises of various leading local and international brands, represent­ing various sectors of the economy including FMCG, banks, insurance, telecommunication, oil market­ing, and electrical goods. This forum brings together marketing and advertising professionals with the objective of promoting good industry practices to­wards responsible marketing and advertising.

As part of CCP’s advocacy strategy, in the latest engagement, the Commission reiterated its com­mitment to foster competition in all spheres of economic and commercial activities in Pakistan. The major development of this engagement was CCP’s support extended to the PAS’s Code of Ad­vertising Practice (COAP). This is a significant step toward promoting a self-regulatory mechanism in ensuring responsible marketing and advertising activities with the least intervention needed from the Regulator. The CCP officials highlighted that true and fair advertising is an important respon­sibility towards the consumers and the society at large. CCP supports the Code as it aims to promote the best professional and ethical practices in the field of advertising besides, CCP facilitates an en­abling environment in the economy for commer­cial activities. The contents of the code are largely aligned with the provisions of the Competition law and are to be self-monitored and implemented by the PAS council. The main focus is to deter mis­leading and deceptive marketing toward consum­ers and ensure that best practices are in place.