China to provide Rs7b grant for reconstruction of damaged schools in Sindh

ISLAMABAD - China will provide a grant assistance of Rs7 billion for the rehabilitation/reconstruction of 100 fully damaged schools by floods in Sindh province, it is learnt reliably here.
The grant assistance will be provided through Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDA) for the rehabilitation of fully damaged schools in four districts of Sindh, official sources told The Nation.
The revised concept clearance of the project, rehabilitation and reconstruction of fully flood damaged primary schools under Chinese grant assistance, has been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), said the source.
On average 49% of schools in Sindh were damaged by the monsoon floods of 2022. The share of schools damaged (including both fully and partially damaged) ranges from 80% in Kashmore to 5% in Tharparkar. For those districts with high rates, there are less space to accommodate students from flood-affected schools and the needs for establishing TLCs and distributing TLMs would need to be prioritised.
As per the assessment of damages and losses schools in 30 district of Sindh were affected by the monsoon 2022 floods. The number of fully and partially damaged primary schools is 7,503, while 12,305 are higher secondary schools, said the source.
Now with the Chinese assistance of Rs7 billion 100 schools with the enrolment of 13619 students will be rehabilitated and reconstructed in the urban area of four districts of Sindh. The district where the project will be executed includes Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Khairpur.
The highest number of 32 fully damaged schools is located in Khairpur, followed by 26 in Larkana, 23 in Hyderabad and 19 in Sukkur.
However, the highest number of students 4,191 affected in Larkana, followed by 3,976 in Sukkur, 2858 in Hyderabad and 2,594 in Khairpur.
Of the Rs7000 million Chinese grant assistance major share of Rs2240 million will be spent on the rehabilitation/reconstruction of schools in Khairpur, followed by Rs1820 million in Larkana, Rs1610 million in Hyderabad and Rs1330 million in Sukkur.