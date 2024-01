LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, tak­ing notice of an explosion in the boiler of the laboratory of Punjab Institute of Neuro­sciences, has sought a report from the Secretary Health and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Mohsin Naqvi directed the hospital ad­ministration to provide best treatment facilities to the two students who were injured in the incident and to determine those responsible for the neg­ligence and take action.