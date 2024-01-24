Commissioner directs to eradicate polythene bags

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai instructed administrative officers of Mar­dan and Swabi to eradicate polythene bags, ensuring a cleaner environment and taking action against of­fenders. Additionally, he directed a review of trans­port fares following a reduction in petroleum prices in both districts. These directives were issued during the monthly performance and revenue meeting in his office, attended by key officials, including Addition­al Commissioner Naeem Akhtar and Deputy Commis­sioners of Mardan and Swabi.

The meeting highlighted successful efforts in re­claiming vast stretches of land through campaigns against illegal encroachments in both districts. Un­der the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program, spe­cial cleanliness drives were executed, resulting in the collection of 7423 tons of garbage by WCC and TMAs. Simultaneously, administrative officers in Mardan and Swabi enforced price checks, inspected petrol pumps, imposed fines on violators, and sealed over two hundred shops.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai emphasized expediting the process of integrating agricultural land (Khana e kasht) into state ownership (Khana e malki­yat). Strict actions were urged against those adulterat­ing milk and other food items. Additionally, he stressed the improvement of the traffic system in Mardan and Swabi, with a specific directive to fully implement the decision on relocating transport stands from Mardan to the newly established Bus terminal in Chamtar.