Costly cure

I am writing to express my concern regarding the escalating cost of medicines in Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that a critical factor contributing to this unsettling increase in medicine prices is the growing shortage of various drugs used in the preparation of essential medicines. Pharmaceutical companies are now facing challenges such as the depletion of raw materials. In response, patients are compelled to resort to cheaper substitutes for essential medications, a compromise that comes with grave consequences. Such substitutes are often inadequate and can jeopardise the health and safety of individuals battling severe illnesses.
Therefore, I request the government to address this critical issue by investigating the root cause of the pharmaceutical production slowdown. Collaboration between the government, the pharmaceutical industry, and healthcare stakeholders is essential to pave the way for a more equitable and accessible healthcare system in Pakistan.
SIDRA AZAM,
Lahore.