Costly cure

January 24, 2024
I am writing to express my con­cern regarding the escalating cost of medicines in Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that a critical factor contributing to this unset­tling increase in medicine prices is the growing shortage of vari­ous drugs used in the preparation of essential medicines. Pharma­ceutical companies are now fac­ing challenges such as the deple­tion of raw materials. In response, patients are compelled to resort to cheaper substitutes for essential medications, a compromise that comes with grave consequenc­es. Such substitutes are often in­adequate and can jeopardise the health and safety of individuals battling severe illnesses.

Therefore, I request the govern­ment to address this critical issue by investigating the root cause of the pharmaceutical production slowdown. Collaboration between the government, the pharmaceuti­cal industry, and healthcare stake­holders is essential to pave the way for a more equitable and accessible healthcare system in Pakistan.

SIDRA AZAM,

Lahore.

