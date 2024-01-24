Country facing major crisis, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA 117 and Provincial Assemblies PP 149 and 209 Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the present circumstances the country is facing crises in real sense.

He added that integrity of our be­loved homeland is a grave matter for the future, so we all have to play our responsible role together. He further said that all of us should try and pray that the elections should be a blessing for the glorious future of Pakistan. Regarding his election campaign, Abdul Aleem Khan said that he will fulfill the responsibili­ties given in NA-117 and come up to the expectations of the people of the area. He claimed that the people of Shahdrah are close to his heart and delay in development and prosperity will be compensat­ed as much as possible.

embraced Abdul Aleem Khan with a gold crown and congratulat­ed him well before to be elected as Member of the National Assembly from the constituency of NA 117. On the other hand, in the election cam­paign, the citizens presented Abdul Aleem Khan with his election sym­bol, an eagle, which he placed on his hand and while exchanging talk with the audience, said that Shah­drah constituency in sense of devel­opment would be high as Eagle is considered. Abdul Aleem Khan an­nounced to cope with the develop­ment and prosperity of NA 117 and said that he will solve the depriva­tions of this densely populated area in the shortest possible time. Abdul Aleem Khan said that now my heart beats with the people of Shahdara, we are all partners of every moment and will try to develop NA-117 to such an extent that people consider it as a modern area of Lahore City and prefer to live here. On this oc­casion citizens sacrificed goats and prayed for the success for the long life of Abdul Aleem Khan.

Abdul Aleem Khan along with Provincial Assembly Candidate Samiullah Khan from PP 145 ad­dressed the people in the reception camps in Mehrpora, 25 number stop, Sui Gas Chowk, Shaukat Col­ony, Begum Kot and GT Road in dif­ferent areas of NA 117 and assured them that their decision on Febru­ary 8 will play a key role in chang­ing the conditions of this area. He added that now we will move for­ward, take everyone together, give the people their rights as water, sewage, roads, schools, hospitals are not a favor to anyone but is a constitutional and fundamental right of every citizen in which de­lay or postponement is not appro­priate. Abdul Aleem Khan said that now the world is moving forward, we also have to move towards de­velopment and prosperity. He men­tioned that in NA-117 and PP-145 and 146, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party with symbol of Eagle, while the Muslim League-N with Lion are participating in the elections under the seat adjustment.