Daniil Medvedev, Dayana Yastremska reach Australian Open semifinals

Russian third seed in men's tennis Daniil Medvedev and Ukrainian qualifier in women's Dayana Yastremska booked their places at the 2024 Australian Open semifinals on Wednesday.

Two-time Australian Open finalist Medvedev struggled to beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz with the sets of 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena as the match lasted for nearly four hours.

Medvedev is seeking a second Grand Slam title after winning the 2021 US Open.

In the next round, Medvedev will play against either World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, or German sixth seed Alexander Zverev, who will face each other later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Yastremska beat her Czech opponent Linda Noskova with straight sets; 6-3, 6-4 in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Rod Laver Arena.

Yastremska will next take on either Russia's Anna Kalinskaya or Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen.

The 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, will end with men's final on Sunday.