Dense fog to blanket Islamabad, Punjab plains, KP, Sindh parts

January 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Dense fog is likely to con­tinue in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh according to the Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) forecast. Due to continuously low daytime temperatures, very cold weather is expected in fog-affected areas. The PMD has advised the citizens to be extra cautious. Accord­ing to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the coun­try. Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. 

