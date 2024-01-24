Distt admin conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD - The district administration, while taking action against encroachments, removed illegal encroachments from various areas of taluka Qasimabad on Tuesday. According to a handout, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi, the law enforcement officials conducted operation at Poonam Chowk, Wadhu Wah Road, Naseem Nagar Chowk and Ali palace areas under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana. During the operation temporary encroachments from both sides of the road were removed.