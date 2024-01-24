Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Distt admin conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad

Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The district adminis­tration, while taking action against encroachments, re­moved illegal encroachments from various areas of taluka Qasimabad on Tuesday. Ac­cording to a handout, on the special instructions of Depu­ty Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi, the law enforce­ment officials conducted op­eration at Poonam Chowk, Wadhu Wah Road, Naseem Nagar Chowk and Ali palace areas under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Abdul Wa­hid Chana. During the op­eration temporary encroach­ments from both sides of the road were removed.

