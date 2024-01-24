Djokovic, Sabalenka make Australian Open semis in title defence

MELBOURNE - Top seed Novak Djokovic battled into an 11th Australian Open semi-final and a record-extend­ing 48th at Grand Slams on Tues­day, but a rampant Aryna Sa­balenka had a much easier ride.

The Serbian superstar came through a probing test on Rod Laver Arena against 12th-seeded American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to keep his bid for an unprecedented 25th major crown on track. He will meet in-form Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner, who swept past Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Djokovic almost always gets the evening slot on centre­court, but was bumped to the afternoon on a day on which temperatures soared to 32 de­grees Celsius (90 degrees Fahr­enheit) and the world number one admitted it was tough go­ing. “Physically and emotion­ally very draining,” he said after the three hour and 45 minute epic, adding that he “suffered a lot” in the first two sets.

“He was serving well, staying close to the line and kind of suf­focating me from the back of the court,” he said. “I think I upped my game probably midway through the third set all the way to the end.”

Sinner has been clinical in Melbourne and is yet to drop a set. He also beat Djokovic at the Davis Cup late last year, but the omens are not good for him. The 36-year-old has won all 10 pre­vious semi-finals he has played at the Australian Open, stretch­ing back to his first title in 2008 and is on a 33-match unbeaten sreak on the blue hardcourts. “I’m lucky to face him at one of the biggest tournaments in the world,” said Sinner. “It’s going to be tough. The only thing I can control is that I am going to give 100 percent and I will fight for every ball.”

In contrast to Djokovic’s long slog, fellow defending cham­pion Sabalenka was off court in just 71 minutes, crushing ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 with minimum fuss. She will face fourth seed Coco Gauff next in a replay of last year’s US Open fi­nal that the American teenager won in three sets.

On current form, Gauff will be the underdog after taking more than three hours to down un­seeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (3/7), 6-2 in a scrappy affair. “I love it, I love it. After the US Open, I really want­ed that revenge, and, I mean, that’s a great match,” Sabalenka said of her semi-final.

Sabalenka had won all seven of her previous Grand Slam quar­ter-finals, and wasted little time laying down the law against Kre­jcikova, the 2021 French Open champion. She broke three times in each set, with her booming groundstrokes unstoppable.