ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has replaced the Returning Officer/Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner (General) in NA-44, Dera Is­mail Khan for exceeding au­thority and making inappro­priate changes to election symbol (of his favourite can­didate). According to an offi­cial statement, after reports of unjust favoritism and the misuse of authority by the mentioned Returning Officer in NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, it was confirmed that the elec­toral symbol of a candidate had been allegedly changed without proper authoriza­tion. Without delay, the ECP replaced the aforementioned Returning Officer, appointing Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Ad­ditional Deputy Commission­er (F&P) of Dera Ismail Khan, as the new Returning Officer. Furthermore, the Commis­sion directed the Chief Secre­tary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promptly suspend the NA-44 Returning Officer/Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner (General) and report the matter to the Establish­ment Division. Moreover, the Commission constituted a three-member inquiry com­mittee, headed by the Provin­cial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to con­duct a thorough investigation into the RO’s actions and sub­mit its report within six-days.