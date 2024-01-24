Elections 2024: Vehari’s political scene orbits around hereditary politics

VEHARI - Like other districts in South Punjab, the political scene in Vehari district is also or­biting around influential families, almost lacking space for new entrants into the po­litical arena for Elections 2024.

The grip of hereditary politics, with families such as Daultana, Khichi, Khak­wani, Minhis, Bhabha, Syed, Arain, and Jatt still wielding substantial influence. Almost 90% of potentially strong candidates in the ongoing elections hail from these in­fluential families, said local political ana­lysts including Mehr Ejaz Ahmed, Nadeem Mushtaq and Asghar Comrade, on Tuesday.

They revealed the continuum of political power is evident as familiar names resur­face in the electoral arena. Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain, the brother of former MNA Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed Arain, endeavors to reclaim his position in Vehari 1 (NA 156) Burewala. The daughter of Ex MNA Nazir Jutt, Dr Ayesha is also contesting from the same constituencies. However, her young­ster sister Dr. Arifa Nazir Jatt, is also can­didate for provincial assembly seat PP 229.

Adding another layer to the dynastic narrative, former MPA Chaudhry Kha­lid Mehmood Chauhan, son of former MNA Chaudhry Qurban Ali Chauhan also stepped in as an independent candidate.

In NA-157 (Vehari-II), ex MNA Syed Sa­jid Mehdi Saleem, who is brother of Syed Shahid Mehdi Naseem Shah is contesting on PML-N ticket.

However, the nephew of Syed Sajid Me­hdi Shah, named Syed Salman Mehdi Shah, is contesting on provincial assembly seat as an independent candidate.

From Daultana family, Mohtarma Tehm­ina Daultana and her son Mian Irfan Dalu­tana, on PML-N ticket are continuing cam­paign in NA 158 and PP 230 respectively.

The political spectrum also features in­dependent candidates like Bilal Akbar Ali Bhatti, son of the late former MNA Akbar Ali Bhatti.

Nawab Shahr Yar Khan Khakwani on the PPP ticket is also in political battle on pro­vincial assembly seat. He is close relative of Nawab Ishaaq Khan Khakwani.

The clout of hereditary politics extends to NA-158 (Vehari-III), where Tehmina Daultana from the Dalutana family , Tahir Iqbal Chaudhary and Aftab Khan Khickhi are vying for electoral success. Mian Saqib Khursheed the son of Mian Khursheed, hailing from Araen family is also a poten­tial candidate in PP 233.

NA-159 (Vehari-IV) witnesses the con­tinuation of family legacy, with former Speaker Punjab Assembly Saeed Ahmad Khan Manhis securing PML N ticket, ac­companied by his son Asif Saeed Manhis as a provincial constituency candidate (PP 235).

The Khachi family is also prominently featured, with former MNA Dilawar Khan Khachi’s son Aurangzeb Khichi is also in political field for Elections 2024. Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, a former provincial minister, also appearing as an independent candi­date in PP 236.

Maintaining the tradition of hereditary politics, Mian Khaliq Nawaz, brother of former MPA Mian Majid Nawaz Arain, in the same provincial constituency (PP 236) is also a potential candidate.