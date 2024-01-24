Expert encourages citizens to wear masks, boost immune systemto prevent spreadof pneumonia

ISLAMABAD - Health expert Tuesday encour­aged citizens to wear face masks and boost their im­mune systems which can reduce their chances of catching the ‘Pneumonia virus’ where due to weak immune systems several pneumonia cases among children have also wit­nessed a surge in Punjab during this month. Talking to a private news channel, Child Specialist Dr Ibrahim Yousaf stressed that ‘Pneu­monia’ can be prevented by immunization, adequate nutrition, and by address­ing environmental factors. Experts asked people, es­pecially those vulnerable to Pneumonia attacks to be more careful as chronic exposure to air pollutants is associated with severe infections and higher mor­tality. He suggested taking those diets that can boost their immunity to fight seasonal diseases, revert to organic foods and handle such issues with home rem­edies. Those with serious conditions especially con­tinuous fever must contact the health providers im­mediately, he advised. He said that pneumonia is a disease of lung infection and preventive measures need to be taken at every level to prevent the loss of children’s lives. Timely vaccination is important to decrease the increasing number of children’s deaths and our motive is to send this message to the public so that they can take pre­ventive measures such as a healthy diet, mother’s milk and clean hands which can protect from many diseases.