Families of police martyrs get plots

LAHORE - Under the supervision of Inspector General Po­lice Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to pro­vide plots to all families of police martyrs, who embraced martyrdom before 2017 and in this regard residential plots have been provided to the families of 8 martyrs of Lahore Police. Ac­cording to the details, the ceremony of giving plots to the families of the martyrs of Lahore Police was held at the Central Police Office, in which Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed participated as special guest. Nabeel Javed, Se­nior Member Board of Revenue was saluted by an active squad of police on his arrival at the Cen­tral Police Office. Nabeel Javed along with IG Pun­jab visited the martyrs memorial in CPO, recited Fatiha for the high ranks of martyrs. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Na­beel Javed Senior Mem­ber Board of Revenue gave ownership papers of residential plots to the families of 08 more mar­tyrs of Lahore Police. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Po­lice has so far arranged residential plots for the families of around 580 martyrs. These plots are located in housing schemes equipped with all modern facilities. IGP Punjab thanked the sup­port of noble people for giving the residential plots for the families of martyrs. IG Punjab said that from the endow­ment fund, financial sup­port is being provided to the families of the martyrs in the form of installments for the con­struction of houses on these plots, the services of police officers and private developers who ensured the provision of plots for the families of the martyrs are com­mendable. Nabeel Javed Member Board of Rev­enue said that the initia­tive of Punjab Police to provide plots to the fam­ilies of all the martyrs is commendable. Police martyrs are our heroes, best welfare of their families is our national responsibility.