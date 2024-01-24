Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Five medical stores sealed for selling prohibited drugs

Agencies
January 24, 2024
MULTAN  -  District drug quality control board sealed five medical stores and im­posed fine to five others for selling prohibited drugs and other viola­tions. The decision was made in a meeting of district drug quality control board was held on Tues­day which was presided by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy com­missioner said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against the medical stores and drug com­panies putting public lives on risk. He directed drug inspectors to en­sure inspection of medical stores and companies on daily basis.

SWINDLER GANG BUSTED

A five-member swindler gang was arrested for looting passengers at Lari Adda, the hub of intercity bus service, by offering prize against the purchase of prize tickets. Ac­cording to a police spokesman, a team led by the Inspector of Lari Adda checkpost, Yunis Gul, held the swindlers staying along with kerry van, when they were delud­ing passengers by offering prizes of LED bulbs and other electronic goods against the purchase of the prize ticket.

IHC records statements of record keepers of DC, Superintendent Central Jail Rwp

