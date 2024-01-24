Five medical stores sealed for selling prohibited drugs

MULTAN - District drug quality control board sealed five medical stores and im­posed fine to five others for selling prohibited drugs and other viola­tions. The decision was made in a meeting of district drug quality control board was held on Tues­day which was presided by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy com­missioner said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against the medical stores and drug com­panies putting public lives on risk. He directed drug inspectors to en­sure inspection of medical stores and companies on daily basis.

SWINDLER GANG BUSTED

A five-member swindler gang was arrested for looting passengers at Lari Adda, the hub of intercity bus service, by offering prize against the purchase of prize tickets. Ac­cording to a police spokesman, a team led by the Inspector of Lari Adda checkpost, Yunis Gul, held the swindlers staying along with kerry van, when they were delud­ing passengers by offering prizes of LED bulbs and other electronic goods against the purchase of the prize ticket.