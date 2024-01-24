Five medical stores sealed for selling prohibited drugs

MULTAN - District drug quality control board sealed five medical stores and imposed fine to five others for selling prohibited drugs and other violations. The decision was made in a meeting of district drug quality control board was held on Tuesday which was presided by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against the medical stores and drug companies putting public lives on risk. He directed drug inspectors to ensure inspection of medical stores and companies on daily basis.
SWINDLER GANG BUSTED
A five-member swindler gang was arrested for looting passengers at Lari Adda, the hub of intercity bus service, by offering prize against the purchase of prize tickets. According to a police spokesman, a team led by the Inspector of Lari Adda checkpost, Yunis Gul, held the swindlers staying along with kerry van, when they were deluding passengers by offering prizes of LED bulbs and other electronic goods against the purchase of the prize ticket.