Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry

Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Gohar Ejaz has been given additional charge of interior ministry after Sarfraz Bugti stepped down from the post last month.

In accordance with rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has assigned the interior ministry portfolio to Gohar Ejaz with immediate effect, as stated in a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Interior, being a full-time ministry, requires collaboration with provinces on law and order matters.

Sarfraz Bugti, the former caretaker interior minister, resigned on Dec 15, 2023, to participate in the Feb 8 elections. Despite the lapse of time, the caretaker prime minister had not appointed a new interior minister until today.