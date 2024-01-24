Gold rate goes up by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs215,200 on Tues­day compared to its sale at Rs214,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 to Rs184,500 from Rs184,071 whereas the pric­es of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs169,124 from Rs168,731, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs2,2229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $5 to $2,047 from $2,042, the Association reported.