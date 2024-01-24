Governor visits fire affected plaza

PESHAWAR - KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, on Tuesday visit­ed the fire affected Time Centre Shopping Plaza Saddar and listened to the complaints of people.

He expressed sympa­thies with shop owners and said that the govern­ment desires the restart of activities in the fire-af­fected plaza. Assuring co­operation to shop owners, he said that the provin­cial government would be contacted to provide fi­nancial assistance to own­ers whose shops were gutted in the fire.

The Governor was in­formed that 65 shops and 17 godowns in the time centre have been turned to ashes.