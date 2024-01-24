Governor visits fire affected plaza

PESHAWAR - KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, on Tuesday visited the fire affected Time Centre Shopping Plaza Saddar and listened to the complaints of people.
He expressed sympathies with shop owners and said that the government desires the restart of activities in the fire-affected plaza. Assuring cooperation to shop owners, he said that the provincial government would be contacted to provide financial assistance to owners whose shops were gutted in the fire.
The Governor was informed that 65 shops and 17 godowns in the time centre have been turned to ashes.