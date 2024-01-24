Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Governor visits fire affected plaza

APP
January 24, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, on Tuesday visit­ed the fire affected Time Centre Shopping Plaza Saddar and listened to the complaints of people.

He expressed sympa­thies with shop owners and said that the govern­ment desires the restart of activities in the fire-af­fected plaza. Assuring co­operation to shop owners, he said that the provin­cial government would be contacted to provide fi­nancial assistance to own­ers whose shops were gutted in the fire.

The Governor was in­formed that 65 shops and 17 godowns in the time centre have been turned to ashes.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024