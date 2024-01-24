Govt approves deployment of Armed Forces for election security

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Tuesday unanimously approved deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces’ personnel for maintaining peace and security during upcoming general elections.
The cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the chair, gave this approval on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior. It was also decided that these security personnel will be responsible for sensitive areas and polling stations and will also serve as a rapid response force.
Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister lauded the efforts of the Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar for increasing the tax revenue in the country, improving the tax-GDP ratio and the detailed proposals made regarding the administrative structure of the Federal Board of Revenue.
He reiterated that the caretaker government supports proposals regarding FBR reforms.
Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed to establish an inter-ministerial committee under the supervision of the Finance Minister in the light of the opinions of the cabinet members regarding the FBR reforms.
The cabinet approved the formation of a search committee for the appointment of the vice chancellor Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health. The cabinet also endorsed decisions made during the Economic Coordination Committee’s meeting held on 9th of this month.