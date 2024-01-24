Govt approves deployment of Armed Forces for election security

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Tuesday unan­imously approved deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces’ personnel for maintaining peace and security during upcom­ing general elections.

The cabinet, which met in Is­lamabad today with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the chair, gave this ap­proval on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior. It was also decided that these security personnel will be responsible for sensitive areas and polling stations and will also serve as a rapid response force.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister lauded the ef­forts of the Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar for increasing the tax revenue in the country, improving the tax-GDP ratio and the detailed proposals made regarding the ad­ministrative structure of the Federal Board of Revenue.

He reiterated that the caretaker government supports pro­posals regarding FBR reforms.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed to establish an inter-ministeri­al committee under the supervision of the Finance Minister in the light of the opinions of the cabinet members regarding the FBR reforms.

The cabinet approved the formation of a search committee for the appointment of the vice chancellor Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health. The cabinet also endorsed decisions made during the Economic Coordination Commit­tee’s meeting held on 9th of this month.