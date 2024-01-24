HABIB METRO and ACE Money Transfer join hands to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

KARACHI - HABIBMETRO Bank and ACE Money Transfer have joined forces to facilitate safe and legal remittance services for overseas Pakistanis, especially in the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia. The partnership aims to contrib­ute to the country’s economy by offering reliable and convenient means for sending remittances to Pakistanis residing abroad.

The collaboration between ACE Money Transfer and HABIBMET­RO offers overseas Pakistanis a chance to win 1 of 3 brand-new Toyota Grande cars through lucky draws simply by transferring money to Pakistan from the UK, Europe, Canada, or Australia us­ing their services until February 15, 2024. Rashid Ashraf Gondal - CEO of ACE Group of Companies, and Raza Malik - Executive Head of Business at ACE Money Trans­fer, represented the company at the agreement signing ceremony. Sharing his insights about the joint venture, Aftab Ashraf Gondal ex­pressed: “Facing pressing econom­ic woes, Pakistan must curb black market remittances and promote regulated channels. At ACE Money Transfer, we have a track record of over two decades of channeling legal remittances through regu­lated routes. Our partnership with HABIBMETRO Bank anticipates a significant boost to Pakistan’s remittance inflows.” On behalf of HABIBMETRO, Khurram Shahzad Khan - President & CEO; Syed Ather Ahmed - Head Commercial (South) & Fl, Syed Intikhab Hus­sain Rizvi - Country Treasurer, Muhammad Raza Dyer - Head Operations, Mohammad Muj­taba Askari - Head Global Remit­tances, Syed Wajeeh ul Husnain - Unit Head Global Remittances and Tauseef Rafique - Unit Head Global Remittances attended the signing ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony, Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIB­METRO, said: “At HABIBMETRO, we are passionate about deliver­ing secure and efficient financial services that cater to our cus­tomers’ financial needs. HABIB­METRO’s partnership with ACE Money Transfer is in alignment with our commitment to provid­ing overseas customers with a more streamlined and regulatory-compliant remittance process.”