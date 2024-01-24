Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday the Israeli army fired directly at a hospital in the southern city of Khan Yu­nis, where civilians are caught amid heavy fighting. “Israeli tanks are firing heavily on the upper floors of the specialised surgery building and the emer­gency building of Nasser hospi­tal, dozens expected wounded,” a ministry statement said. The Israeli military did not imme­diately respond when asked by AFP about firing at the hospital. Khan Yunis has become the epi­centre of fighting between Pal­estinian group and Israeli sol­diers, who have pressed south over nearly three months of their ground offensive.