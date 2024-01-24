Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital

Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital
Agencies
January 24, 2024
International, Newspaper

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES   -   The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday the Israeli army fired directly at a hospital in the southern city of Khan Yu­nis, where civilians are caught amid heavy fighting. “Israeli tanks are firing heavily on the upper floors of the specialised surgery building and the emer­gency building of Nasser hospi­tal, dozens expected wounded,” a ministry statement said. The Israeli military did not imme­diately respond when asked by AFP about firing at the hospital. Khan Yunis has become the epi­centre of fighting between Pal­estinian group and Israeli sol­diers, who have pressed south over nearly three months of their ground offensive.

