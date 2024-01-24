Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday the Israeli army fired directly at a hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, where civilians are caught amid heavy fighting. “Israeli tanks are firing heavily on the upper floors of the specialised surgery building and the emergency building of Nasser hospital, dozens expected wounded,” a ministry statement said. The Israeli military did not immediately respond when asked by AFP about firing at the hospital. Khan Yunis has become the epicentre of fighting between Palestinian group and Israeli soldiers, who have pressed south over nearly three months of their ground offensive.