Hameed criticises Pakistan’s Davis Cup strategy ahead of India tie

LAHORE - Former Davis Cup player Ha­meed Ul Haq has raised concerns over the recent decisions made by the Pakistan Tennis Fed­eration (PTF) regarding the Pakistan Davis Cup team’s lineup and prepa­ration for the upcoming tie against India.

In a conversation with the media, Hameed acknowledged Aisamul Qureshi’s decision to step down as captain, saying, “Aisam’s move to relinquish his captaincy allows him to con­centrate more effectively on his singles and doubles matches.” However, he expressed bewil­derment at the appointment of the relatively inexperienced Mu­hammad Abid as the non-play­ing captain. “I’m at a loss to un­derstand this decision. It would have made much more sense to appoint Mushaf Zia, who has proven his mettle by coaching the team to victory against In­donesia,” he commented.

Hameed also criticised the choice of Peshawar as the lo­cation for the training camp, pointing out the logistical and strategic missteps. “It’s a per­plexing decision to hold the camp in Peshawar when the tie is in Islamabad. The grass courts in Islam­abad are different, and that’s where the team should have been pre­paring,” he said.

Further, Hameed questioned the inclu­sion of Muzammil Murtaza in the team without proper tri­als, especially considering his specialization. “Muzammil is undoubtedly a talented clay court player, but his grass court skills are not as strong. This selectiondoesn’t seem to align with a strategy geared towards maximizing our chances on grass courts,” he explained.

Reflecting on past encounters with India, Hameed highlighted the importance of this tie. “We came close to defeating India in Mumbai under Rashid Malik’s captaincy. With many of India’s top players absent this time, we have a golden opportunity to make history by winning on our home ground. However, these recent decisions could jeopar­dize our chances,” he cautioned.