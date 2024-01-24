Hameed criticises Pakistan’s Davis Cup strategy ahead of India tie

LAHORE - Former Davis Cup player Hameed Ul Haq has raised concerns over the recent decisions made by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) regarding the Pakistan Davis Cup team’s lineup and preparation for the upcoming tie against India.
In a conversation with the media, Hameed acknowledged Aisamul Qureshi’s decision to step down as captain, saying, “Aisam’s move to relinquish his captaincy allows him to concentrate more effectively on his singles and doubles matches.” However, he expressed bewilderment at the appointment of the relatively inexperienced Muhammad Abid as the non-playing captain. “I’m at a loss to understand this decision. It would have made much more sense to appoint Mushaf Zia, who has proven his mettle by coaching the team to victory against Indonesia,” he commented.
Hameed also criticised the choice of Peshawar as the location for the training camp, pointing out the logistical and strategic missteps. “It’s a perplexing decision to hold the camp in Peshawar when the tie is in Islamabad. The grass courts in Islamabad are different, and that’s where the team should have been preparing,” he said.
Further, Hameed questioned the inclusion of Muzammil Murtaza in the team without proper trials, especially considering his specialization. “Muzammil is undoubtedly a talented clay court player, but his grass court skills are not as strong. This selectiondoesn’t seem to align with a strategy geared towards maximizing our chances on grass courts,” he explained.
Reflecting on past encounters with India, Hameed highlighted the importance of this tie. “We came close to defeating India in Mumbai under Rashid Malik’s captaincy. With many of India’s top players absent this time, we have a golden opportunity to make history by winning on our home ground. However, these recent decisions could jeopardize our chances,” he cautioned.