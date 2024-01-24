Hungary wants to boost trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president of Is­lamabad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (ICCI), leading a delegation, visited the Embassy of Hungary in Islamabad and held a meeting with Bela Fazekas, Ambas­sador of Hungary, to explore avenues for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Hungary.

Addressing the delegation, Bela Faze­kas, Ambassador of Hungary, welcomed the ICCI delegation and said that Hungary and Pakistan need to increase bilateral trade and economic relations to get mu­tual benefits. He stressed close collabo­ration between the national and regional chambers of commerce of both countries to explore all untapped areas for busi­ness cooperation. He said that direct B2B meetings between the private sectors of both countries can play an effective role in strengthening bilateral trade ties. He as­sured that his Embassy would cooperate in promoting business linkages between the two countries to further improve bi­lateral business and investment relations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that bilateral trade of around US$ 80 million between Pakistan and Hungary is not reflective of their ac­tual potential and there is a great poten­tial to increase it. He said that both coun­tries should develop close cooperation between their SMEs that will help boost business relations to their real poten­tial. He said that both countries should encourage Zoom meetings between their SMEs, which will help improve bi­lateral trade ties. He said that Pakistan can export many products to Hungary including pharmaceuticals, surgical in­struments, sports goods, IT, and cutlery products, and stressed that Hungary should increase its imports from Paki­stan to get quality products at competi­tive prices. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, ICCI said that Pakistan and Hungary have good potential to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector and they should capitalize on this potential.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Paki­stan, stressed reviving the Hungarian-Pakistani Friendship Association to strengthen the people-2-people and business relations. He said that both countries should establish direct air links, which are important to improve bilateral business relations. He said that regular exchange of trade delegations should be encouraged to explore new ar­eas of trade promotion between the two countries. Dr Istvan Grafjodi, Commer­cial Counsellor of Hungary, Raja Muham­mad Imtiaz, Ms Shumaila Siddiqui, Malik Nadeem Akhtar, Tariq Jadoon and Yousaf Rajput were part of the delegation.