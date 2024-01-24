IG Islamabad inagurates Pakistan’s first women driving school, test center

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has formal­ly inaugurated Pakistan’s first women’s driving school and test centre at the Po­lice Lines Headquarters here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman. The inau­guration ceremony was also attended by Islamic Relief Organization’s Country Director, CPO Safe City/ Traffic DIG Sho­haib Khurram Janbaz, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, under training women participants, and a large number of police officials of Traffic Division of federal capital. Accord­ing to him, the driving school was com­pleted in collaboration with Islamic Relief Organization. The school aims to provide specialized training to women under the guidance of experienced instructors. Speaking on the occasion, ICCPO Dr. Ak­bar Nasir Khan emphasized the crucial role women play in society, stating that the positive role of women is very im­portant in society and that they are the key contributors to the progress of any community. He highlighted the need for various initiatives, including the estab­lishment of women’s driving schools, to empower and support women in different fields. Furthermore, he also assured that Islamabad Capital Police will undertake additional measures to nurture the tal­ents of women in the future. He directed officers to ensure the provision of every possible facility for women at the driving school and test centre. He said that special driving training is being given to women in the driving school supervised by expert instructors. The driving test centre will adhere to international standards, en­suring that successful candidates receive their driving licenses as well.