IHC records statements of record keepers of DC, Superintendent Central Jail Rwp

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday recorded the statements of record keepers of Deputy Com­missioner’s Office, Rawalpindi and the Superintendent Central Jail, Rawalpindi while it also rejected the plea to transfer the case to an­other court. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing in the contempt of court case against DC Irfan Nawaz Memon due to prolonged detention of PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi under MPO Ordinance. During the hearing, the statements of Syed Waqar Ali Shah, record keeper of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Rawalpindi, and Touseef Akhtar record keeper of the office of the Superintendent Central Jail, Rawalpindi were recorded. Coun­sels for the respondents objected to the exhibition/ admissibility of the documents issued by the Dep­uty Commissioner, Rawalpindi, on the basis that the advance copies have not been made available with them. They further objected that after framing of the charge in the matter no further documents can be produced. The Prosecutor sub­mitted that the Roznamcha report was summoned to be placed on record. The Record Keeper from the Police Station Margalla, Islam­abad, has brought the Roznamcha report. But it has not been attested. The bench ordered that let the Record Keeper ensure that the at­tested report is produced before the Court tomorrow. It added, “Let the Record Keepers of Police Sta­tions Industrial Area and Aabpara, Islamabad, appear alongwith the record summoned through the application and ensure that the attested copies of the record are available before the Court tomor­row. Both the Station House of­ficers will ensure the presence of attested record before the Court to­morrow.” Justice Babar said in the written order, “The Court has not­ed the objections to the production of documents by Record Keepers of official record. The Court will rule on the admissibility of documents and whether they can be read in evidence after hearing final argu­ments of the parties. The IHC bench also rejected the plea to transfer contempt of court case saying that the specific technicalities would not be considered in this case. He added that the defence counsel might challenge the judgment of this court later. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till today for recording of statements of Record Keepers of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Islamabad, the Record Keepers from Police Stations Industrial Area, Aabpara and Margalla, Islamabad.