Implementation of election code of conduct to be ensured: CPO

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia on Tuesday assured complete imple­mentation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for the gen­eral elections.

He was addressing the master trainers of the region during a training session organized regarding security of general elections-2024 at TMA hall which was participated by Regional Election Com­mission Shabar Hussain and officers.

He said peaceful conduct of elections would be ensured by following the code of conduct issued by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan.

Keeping in view safety of lives and property of people as well as candidates, measures will be taken to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct, rules and regulations for peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, he added. The CPO said that aerial firing and display of weapons would be strictly banned during the election process. Later, the CPO gave certificates to police officials on completing a two-days training.

FOUR DACOITS HELD, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Faisalabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four robbers and recov­ered items. A police report said a team of officials, during a raid, held four dacoits wanted to police in more than 18 dacoity, theft and robberies cases.

The accused were identified as Jamil of Chak No 246-RB, Yasin, Zafar Iqbal and Ejaz. The police also recovered six motorcycles, cell phones, weapons and other items.