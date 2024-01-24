Imran misled masses with hollow slogans: Khattak

SWABI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) central chairman, Pervez Khattak, asserted that Imran Khan, the former prime minister, had failed to uphold his commitment to not take loans, challenging him to “commit suicide” for breaking his promise. Addressing an election campaign in Tehsil Chota Lahor, Khattak accused Khan of misleading the masses with hollow slogans, inciting against the Pakistan army, and creating a disturbing scenario in the country.
Khattak highlighted Khan’s previous claims of a “rain of American dollars” upon assuming power, which failed to materialize, and accused him of attacking GHQ and inciting people against the army, actions typically associated with Pakistan’s arch-rival, India. The PTI-P chairman emphasized Khan’s lack of knowledge about the Sehat card during his tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), noting that his government awarded it to 1.8 million people, later extended to all citizens by the Mahmood Khan government.
Cautioning voters ahead of general elections, Khattak urged them to avoid electing criminal politicians who could push the country into a severe debt trap. He emphasized his record in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when he served as chief minister.