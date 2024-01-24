Imran misled masses with hollow slogans: Khattak

SWABI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) central chairman, Pervez Khattak, asserted that Im­ran Khan, the former prime minister, had failed to up­hold his commitment to not take loans, challenging him to “commit suicide” for breaking his promise. Ad­dressing an election campaign in Tehsil Chota Lahor, Khattak accused Khan of misleading the masses with hollow slogans, inciting against the Pakistan army, and creating a disturbing scenario in the country.

Khattak highlighted Khan’s previous claims of a “rain of American dollars” upon assuming power, which failed to materialize, and accused him of at­tacking GHQ and inciting people against the army, ac­tions typically associated with Pakistan’s arch-rival, India. The PTI-P chairman emphasized Khan’s lack of knowledge about the Sehat card during his tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), noting that his govern­ment awarded it to 1.8 million people, later extend­ed to all citizens by the Mahmood Khan government.

Cautioning voters ahead of general elections, Khat­tak urged them to avoid electing criminal politicians who could push the country into a severe debt trap. He emphasized his record in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when he served as chief minister.