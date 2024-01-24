Interior ministry sets up control room for polls

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior has established a control room to monitor the overall security situation throughout the country during the February 8 elections. The other purposes for the establishment of the facility included coordination with all stakeholders and giving a quick and effective response in case of any emergency situation.
Interim Federal Minister for Communications, Maritime Affairs & Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar, who heads the high-level committee formed last week to oversee security arrangements for the polls, visited the control room here on Tuesday. The coordinator of the National Action Plan briefed the minister about the arrangements made at the facility, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani was also present on the occasion.
The caretaker government would provide full assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the conduct of free and fair elections, the interim minister was quoted as saying this during his visit. “We will take all possible steps to ensure security and law and order during the elections,” he said, adding the establishment of the control room was a part of these measures.
Tarar said that he would make a tour of all four provinces, on the advice of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, to review the overall security situation of the country and to make a final shape to all arrangements in this connection.