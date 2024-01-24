Wednesday, January 24, 2024
IPP to exhibit its election preparations via public gathering in Karachi

Agencies
January 24, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has announced to exhibit its preparations regarding Feb­ruary 8, 2024 general elections by holding a public gathering in Karachi. In a statement on Tuesday, President IPP Sindh, Mahmood Moulvi said that the party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahan­gir Khan Tareen and President Aleem Khan will address the gathering to be held at Nishtar Park. He said that the power show will prove IPP’s major­ity in Karachi. He said, “Win or less does not matter, IPP stands with the people of Karachi.” Mahmood Moulvi said that no party will be able to form the government alone after the 2024 general elections and a coalition government will be formed that will take the coun­try out of crises. He said that the people of Karachi will not be satisfied just with slogans. “We will not let monopoly in Ka­rachi anymore,” the IPP Sindh chief said. Mahmood Moulvi said that independent candi­dates have approached the IPP and they will join the party af­ter winning in the elections. 

IHC records statements of record keepers of DC, Superintendent Central Jail Rwp

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

