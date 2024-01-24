Iran executes protester with mental health condition

TEHRAN - An Iranian protester with a mental health condition has been executed over the death of a local official during mass demonstrations that rocked the country in 2022, the Iranian judiciary’s news agency reported on Tuesday. “The death sentence of Mohammad Ghobadlou for the crime of inten­tional murder of Farid Karampour Hassanvand was executed this morning after 487 days of ju­dicial review of the case,” the Mizan news agency said. Iranian authorities allege Ghobadlou ran over the official during a protest in Robat Karim, Tehran province, in September 2022, according to rights group Amnesty International.

He was sentenced to death by judge Abolqasem Salavati – who has been sanctioned by the United States for the notoriously harsh sentences he is­sued to activists, journalists and political prison­ers, CNN previously reported. Ghobadlou received two death sentences – one for “corruption on Earth,” issued by a Revolutionary Court and up­held by the Supreme Court, and one for murder, issued by a criminal court in Tehran province, ac­cording to Amnesty. Mizan reported that the death sentence for “corruption on Earth” was suspended earlier this month until the intentional murder charge was investigated. Ghobadlou’s lawyer Amir Raesian said he was not notified about a ruling re­garding his client, and called on Mizan to release more information on the execution. “If Mizan news agency is telling the truth, it should announce the number and date of issuance of this verdict.”