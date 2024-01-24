Islamabad Police finalise security plan for Feb 8 elections

The Islamabad Police on Wednesday finalised the security plan for the upcoming general elections slated for Feb 8.

Led by Islamabad Police Chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a high-level meeting was convened to finalise security arrangements and preparations for the upcoming elections.

According to state-run PTV, the meeting included the participation of all capital police officers, SSP Operations, AIG Operations and DPOs. The security plan for the elections was concluded during the meeting.

As per the plan, the elections will be administratively divided into eastern and western divisions, supervised by DIG-level officers. All police personnel's vacations have been canceled, and further vacation requests are suspended until further notice.

The meeting decided to enlist volunteers and retired police officers for additional and disciplinary duties. The district administration has been requested to provide around 500 women volunteers for women's polling stations.

Per the plan, strict measures will be put in place against violations of the election code of conduct, such as the display of arms, protests, aerial firing or disturbance of public order before, during and after the election.

Cameras will be installed at all sensitive polling stations and a central control room will be set up at the Safe City Islamabad office.

Approximately 10,000 personnel from the Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed for election duties.

The meeting emphasised that the primary objective of the Islamabad Police was to ensure peaceful elections.