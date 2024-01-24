Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios
Agencies
January 24, 2024
International, Newspaper

WASHINGTON  -  Israel has proposed to Palestinian group via Qatari and Egyptian me­diators a pause in fighting of up to two months as part of a deal to free all the hostages being held in Gaza, the US news site Axios report­ed Monday. The report, citing un­named Israeli officials, said the deal would take place in multiple stages, the first of which would see the re­lease of women, men over 60 and those in critical medical condition.

Subsequent phases would in­volve the release of women sol­diers, younger civilian men, male soldiers and the bodies of dead hostages. The officials said the deal would also see the release of an as yet undetermined number of Pal­estinian prisoners being held in Is­rael, but not all of them.

The proposal does not include promises to end the war, but it would involve Israeli troops re­ducing their presence in major cities in Gaza and gradually al­lowing residents to return to the territory’s devastated north. The officials said the deal was expect­ed to take around two months to implement.

IHC records statements of record keepers of DC, Superintendent Central Jail Rwp

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024