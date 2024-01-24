Wednesday, January 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  In a recent meeting of the Board of Authori­ty for the Kalash Valleys Development Authority (KVDA), Caretaker Min­ister of Information, Cul­ture, and Tourism, Bar­rister Firoz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, emphasized the pivotal role the au­thority can play in pro­pelling the Kalash Valleys of Chitral towards com­prehensive development.

During the board meet­ing held at the Depart­ment of Tourism on Tues­day, chaired by Prince Maqsoodul Malik, the Caretaker Minister di­rected an expedited rein­forcement of KVDA’s role to ensure the dual objec­tives of tourism promo­tion and safeguarding the pristine natural environ­ment and culture of the Kalash Valleys.

Key deliberations en­compassed the examina­tion of KVDA’s financial affairs, the formulation of committees, staff availa­bility, and field formation aspects. Director General KVDA, Minhasuddin, pre­sented a comprehensive overview of the author­ity’s progress, challeng­es, and proposed sugges­tions.

Families of police martyrs get plots

The meeting also fea­tured an in-depth pres­entation on proposed rules and regulations ad­dressing both develop­mental and non-devel­opmental issues within the Kalash Valleys. Min­ister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel emphasized concerted efforts to har­ness existing resources for preserving the natu­ral beauty and ecological equilibrium of the Kalash Valleys.

Discussions during the meeting centered on mit­igating the environmen­tal impact of tourism, waste management in ac­cordance with principles, fostering eco-friendly at­titudes among tourists, and ensuring the protec­tion of the area’s biodi­versity and architecture.

The Caretaker Minis­ter highlighted the sig­nificance of preserving the valley’s natural en­vironment, historical ar­chitecture, and unique culture. Measures were discussed to enhance KVDA’s role within the framework of existing laws, including proposed improvements.

LESCO recovers over Rs 2.08b from 71,413 defaulters in 131 days

Minister Kakakhel di­rected authorities to op­timize available resourc­es, conduct periodic reviews of decision pro­gress, and ensure regular meetings for transparen­

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1705984533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024