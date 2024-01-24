Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

PESHAWAR - In a recent meeting of the Board of Authori­ty for the Kalash Valleys Development Authority (KVDA), Caretaker Min­ister of Information, Cul­ture, and Tourism, Bar­rister Firoz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, emphasized the pivotal role the au­thority can play in pro­pelling the Kalash Valleys of Chitral towards com­prehensive development.

During the board meet­ing held at the Depart­ment of Tourism on Tues­day, chaired by Prince Maqsoodul Malik, the Caretaker Minister di­rected an expedited rein­forcement of KVDA’s role to ensure the dual objec­tives of tourism promo­tion and safeguarding the pristine natural environ­ment and culture of the Kalash Valleys.

Key deliberations en­compassed the examina­tion of KVDA’s financial affairs, the formulation of committees, staff availa­bility, and field formation aspects. Director General KVDA, Minhasuddin, pre­sented a comprehensive overview of the author­ity’s progress, challeng­es, and proposed sugges­tions.

The meeting also fea­tured an in-depth pres­entation on proposed rules and regulations ad­dressing both develop­mental and non-devel­opmental issues within the Kalash Valleys. Min­ister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel emphasized concerted efforts to har­ness existing resources for preserving the natu­ral beauty and ecological equilibrium of the Kalash Valleys.

Discussions during the meeting centered on mit­igating the environmen­tal impact of tourism, waste management in ac­cordance with principles, fostering eco-friendly at­titudes among tourists, and ensuring the protec­tion of the area’s biodi­versity and architecture.

The Caretaker Minis­ter highlighted the sig­nificance of preserving the valley’s natural en­vironment, historical ar­chitecture, and unique culture. Measures were discussed to enhance KVDA’s role within the framework of existing laws, including proposed improvements.

Minister Kakakhel di­rected authorities to op­timize available resourc­es, conduct periodic reviews of decision pro­gress, and ensure regular meetings for transparen­