Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

PESHAWAR - In a recent meeting of the Board of Authority for the Kalash Valleys Development Authority (KVDA), Caretaker Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Barrister Firoz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, emphasized the pivotal role the authority can play in propelling the Kalash Valleys of Chitral towards comprehensive development.
During the board meeting held at the Department of Tourism on Tuesday, chaired by Prince Maqsoodul Malik, the Caretaker Minister directed an expedited reinforcement of KVDA’s role to ensure the dual objectives of tourism promotion and safeguarding the pristine natural environment and culture of the Kalash Valleys.
Key deliberations encompassed the examination of KVDA’s financial affairs, the formulation of committees, staff availability, and field formation aspects. Director General KVDA, Minhasuddin, presented a comprehensive overview of the authority’s progress, challenges, and proposed suggestions.
The meeting also featured an in-depth presentation on proposed rules and regulations addressing both developmental and non-developmental issues within the Kalash Valleys. Minister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel emphasized concerted efforts to harness existing resources for preserving the natural beauty and ecological equilibrium of the Kalash Valleys.
Discussions during the meeting centered on mitigating the environmental impact of tourism, waste management in accordance with principles, fostering eco-friendly attitudes among tourists, and ensuring the protection of the area’s biodiversity and architecture.
The Caretaker Minister highlighted the significance of preserving the valley’s natural environment, historical architecture, and unique culture. Measures were discussed to enhance KVDA’s role within the framework of existing laws, including proposed improvements.
Minister Kakakhel directed authorities to optimize available resources, conduct periodic reviews of decision progress, and ensure regular meetings for transparen